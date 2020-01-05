Lightning's Carter Verhaeghe: First point in 10 games
Verhaeghe scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Senators.
It was his first point in 10 games. Verhaeghe is a depth forward who gets less than 10 minutes of ice time a game. There's no fantasy value in that.
