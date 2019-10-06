Play

Verhaeghe picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Florida.

It was his first NHL point in his second NHL game. Verhaeghe led the AHL last season with 82 points and tied with teammate Alex Barre-Boulet for that league's lead in goals with 34. But he's skating on a lower line in Tampa Bay and there's every chance he projects as a third-line depth scorer. Verhaeghe won't have much fantasy value this year, but his development will be fun to watch. And maybe he'll burst the bubble on his projection.

