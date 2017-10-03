Verhaege (undisclosed) will be on injured reserve to start the 2017-18 campaign, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Verhaeghe was productive in the minors last season, notching 29 points in 45 games with AHL Bridgeport, but he wasn't expected to carve out a significant role with the big club this campaign, so fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability. The 2013 third-round pick will likely be assigned to Tampa Bay's AHL affiliate once he's cleared to play.