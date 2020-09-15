Verhaeghe is on the ice for warmups ahead of Game 5 against the Islanders on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Verhaeghe has bounced in an out of the lineup throughout the postseason as a healthy scratch, and it appears he'll draw back in for the injured Brayden Point (undisclosed) in Game 5 after recording an assist in Game 3 and sitting out Game 4. He'll likely line up in the middle six, potentially on a line with Alex Killorn and Tyler Johnson.