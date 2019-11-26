Lightning's Carter Verhaeghe: Not getting results yet
Verhaeghe has one assist in 14 games this season and has been a healthy scratch several times.
Fans on social media have been especially angry about Verhaeghe's play, but there's nothing wrong with it from an advanced metrics perspective. The young player doesn't get much time, but acquits himself well when he's out there. He goes to the net, but doesn't have much to show for it. There's plenty of time for Verhaeghe's skill to shine through. Right now, he's not worthy of rostering until he starts to show some of that off.
