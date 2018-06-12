Verhaeghe signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Verhaeghe had a career season within the Lightning organization in 2017-18, amassing 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 58 games with AHL Syracuse, which was good for second-most on the team. Verhaeghe led the team in power-play goals (seven), and his 0.82 points per game average in the regular season was the highest of any player on the team having played at least 19 games. His eight points (one goal, seven assists) throughout seven games in the Calder Cup Playoffs were also good for second on the team. Despite the career-best season by the 22-year-old center, he is a long shot to crack the NHL lineup in 2018-19, especially given the offensive talent down the middle for the Lightning.