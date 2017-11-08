Lightning's Carter Verhaeghe: Snags goal Saturday
Verhaeghe (undisclosed) returned to the lineup for AHL Syracuse on Saturday in which he registered a goal and an assist.
Verhaeghe missed the opening month of the season after being designated for injured reserve by the Lightning coming out of training camp. Now healthy, the center is back in the minors where he will likely spend the bulk of the season. Two points in his first game back is certainly a good start to the year.
