Verhaeghe signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Friday.

Coming off a career-best, 82-point campaign with AHL Syracuse in 2018-19, Verhaeghe decided it was best to remain with the Lightning organization. The 23-year-old returns to Tampa Bay on a one-year, two-way deal and will hope his breakout season -- even though it came in the minors -- was enough to warrant an NHL call up in 2019-20. Drafted by the Maple Leafs in the third round of the 2013 draft (82nd overall), Verhaeghe has yet to dress in an NHL game.