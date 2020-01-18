Verhaeghe scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Verhaeghe struck for the Lightning's fifth goal, which would end Connor Hellebuyck's outing. The 24-year-old forward had gone five games without a point after a hat trick on Jan. 7. Verhaeghe has a decent six goals and four assists with 43 shots in 35 contests in a bottom-six role this season.