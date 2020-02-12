Lightning's Carter Verhaeghe: Unrealized potential
Verhaeghe has two points, both goals, in his last 15 games.
Verhaeghe had a dominant season in the AHL last year -- he scored 34 goals and had 82 points in 76 games. But he's toiling on the fourth line in Tampa Bay and opportunities are few and far between. Verhaeghe has the skill to be fantasy relevant, but that won't happen until he can move up the lineup.
