Verhaeghe didn't play in any of the Lightning's three round-robin games.

Given that the team didn't elect to give the rookie a look in round-robin play (and no injury has been reported), it seems highly unlikely that Verhaeghe will suit up in Round 1 next week. The 2013 third-rounder posted 13 points in 52 games while averaging 9:33 of ice time this season.