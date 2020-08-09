Verhaeghe didn't play in any of the Lightning's three round-robin games.
Given that the team didn't elect to give the rookie a look in round-robin play (and no injury has been reported), it seems highly unlikely that Verhaeghe will suit up in Round 1 next week. The 2013 third-rounder posted 13 points in 52 games while averaging 9:33 of ice time this season.
