Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Back at practice
Paquette (arm) practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Paquette is clearly making progress in his recovery, but he's still at least a week away from making his season debut. The oft-injured winger will slot into a bottom-six role once he's cleared to play.
