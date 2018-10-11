Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Back from injury
Paquette (hand) practiced Wednesday and should be ready to go for Thursday's game, Nick Kelley of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
A player skated over his glove in the faceoff circle in the Florida game and Paquette only partially participated in Monday's practice. He should be good to go if you use him.
