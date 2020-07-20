Paquette (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Paquette returned to the ice after sitting out the previous three camp sessions. The Quebec native figures to slot into a bottom-six role for the club but offers enough offensive upside that he could be a sneaky DFS play during the round-robin matchups.
