Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Could be ready soon after road trip
Paquette (arm) won't play on the Lightning's upcoming road trip but could return to action soon after, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The news essentially rules out Paquette through at least next Thursday's contest versus the Bruins, though the team hasn't exactly set a specific target return date at this point. Coming off of just 17 points through 80 contests last season, Paquette's return should go unnoticed in a large portion of fantasy circles, but we'll provide another update when he's ready.
