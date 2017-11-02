Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Could return in California next week
Lightning coach Jon Cooper is hopeful that Paquette (lower body) will be able to play at some point during a three-game California road trip that starts in San Jose next Wednesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Reading between the lines, this means that Paquette will not play Thursday night against the Rangers or Saturday, when the Lightning play host to the Blue Jackets. Curiously, despite how he's about to miss his seventh straight game, Paquette remains on the active roster and is not showing on injured reserve.
