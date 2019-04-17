Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Dangerous shooter in Game 4 loss
Paquette scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-3, Game 4 loss to the Blue Jackets.
He had two shots; both were dangerous. Paquette gave it his all this postseason. He was only minus-1 in the four-game sweep. That's incredible considering the number of goals the Blue Jackets scored -- the loss wasn't on the Bolts' bottom six.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Ties career high in win•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Plays tough guy•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Tenacious in win•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Stuck in long scoring drought•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Forces overtime•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Ready to roll•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...