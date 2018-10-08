Paquette was absent from Monday's practice session due to an undisclosed injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

The Lightning aren't in action again until Thursday, so it's possible that Paquette could still be in the lineup if his undisclosed issue is minor. In the meantime, the potential return of Tyler Johnson (upper body) will force the team to shuffle up its line combinations -- which could bump Paquette from a spot all together, even if he is healthy enough to face the Canucks on Thursday.