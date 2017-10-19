Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Effectively ruled out Thursday
Paquette didn't take line rushes ahead of Thursday's match with the Blue Jackets, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports, adding that this means the center is likely to sit out.
Look for Gabriel Dumont to take Paquette's spot in the lineup, but given the bottom-six assignment, he probably won't garner enough ice time to warrant a look in the fantasy realm. As for Paquette, he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home match against the Penguins.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Still suffering from lower-body malady•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Slated to play Saturday•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Ruled out against Penguins•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Good to go for camp•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Projected to miss finale•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Likely sitting again Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...