Paquette didn't take line rushes ahead of Thursday's match with the Blue Jackets, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports, adding that this means the center is likely to sit out.

Look for Gabriel Dumont to take Paquette's spot in the lineup, but given the bottom-six assignment, he probably won't garner enough ice time to warrant a look in the fantasy realm. As for Paquette, he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home match against the Penguins.