Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Exits after big hit
Paquette went to the locker room after taking a big hit from Riley Stillman during Saturday's game against Florida and didn't return, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Paquette was seen holding his arm awkwardly prior to heading off. He'll hope to heal up prior to Thursday's season opener against the same Panthers club.
