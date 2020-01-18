Paquette (undisclosed) blocked a shot and exited Friday's game versus the Jets in the second period. He will not return.

Paquette also briefly left the ice late in the first period, but he was able to come out for the second. The 26-year-old will have 10 days to heal up before the Lightning come out of their bye week versus the Stars on Jan. 27. Paquette can be considered day-to-day for now.