Lightning's Cedric Paquette: First goal in nearly a month
Paquette scored an empty-net goal and had two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Chicago. He also chipped in with six hits and three blocks.
Paquette finished off the Blackhawks with his second goal of the season and first since Oct. 23. That ended a nine-game goal drought for the 26-year-old, who scored a career-high 13 goals in 2018-19.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Swedish air good for game•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Scores goal in season debut•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Trending toward return•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Could be ready soon after road trip•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Back at practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.