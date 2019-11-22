Play

Paquette scored an empty-net goal and had two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Chicago. He also chipped in with six hits and three blocks.

Paquette finished off the Blackhawks with his second goal of the season and first since Oct. 23. That ended a nine-game goal drought for the 26-year-old, who scored a career-high 13 goals in 2018-19.

