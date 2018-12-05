Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Forces overtime
Paquette scored a goal while firing two shots during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over Detroit.
Paquette's goal was vital in the comeback as he scored a shorthanded tally which tied the score and forced overtime. The goal was his seventh of the season and third in his last four games. The two-way forward now has eight points in 28 games played this season.
More News
