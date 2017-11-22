Paquette (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with the Blackhawks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

If Paquette rejoins the lineup Wednesday, it would end a 13-game absence due to his lower-body ailment. Considering the center recorded a paltry 10 points in 58 outings last season, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect him to suddenly discover a scoring touch. Once the 24-year-old is given the all-clear, J.T. Brown figures to be the odd man out.