Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Good to go Monday
Paquette (undisclosed) will be available for Monday's game in Dallas, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
Paquette exited the Lightning's game on Jan. 17 after blocking a shot but the All-Star break gave him enough time to heal up. The 26-year-old forward has 13 points in 40 games this season.
