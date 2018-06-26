Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Great neutralizer gets qualifying offer
Paquette, who has been one of the Lightning's top defensive forwards over the last four years, received a qualifying offer from the team on Monday.
His offense is modest -- he has just 27 goals and 50 points in 236 career games while shutting down the opponent's best. Paquette's value comes on the ice, not in fantasy arenas.
