Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Heads to IR
The Lightning placed Paquette (arm) on injured reserve Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Paquette was already ruled out of the lineup for Opening Night, and as evidenced by this news, will miss at least three games. The nature of his injury is mostly unknown at this time, and Paquette figures to assume a bottom-six role once healthy. In his stead, Gemel Smith will get a shot as the team's fourth-line center.
