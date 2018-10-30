Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Just a single point so far
Paquette has just one goal in 10 games this season.
He is minus-3 with eight PIM on the season. Paquette is averaging 11:19 of ice time right now, but has little to show for it. Leave him on the wire.
