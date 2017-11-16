Paquette (lower body) has yet to rejoin his teammates for practice, effectively ruling him out against Dallas on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Paquette will be sidelined for his 12th straight outing due to his lower-body malady. Considering the center was averaging a mere 9:53 of ice time prior to getting hurt, it shouldn't come as a shock he has just one point to show for it. Even with his limited role, fantasy owners should expect him to retake a bottom-six role once given the green light.