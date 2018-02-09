Lightning's Cedric Paquette: On the outs with coaching staff
Paquette has been a healthy scratch for February.
He's been on the outs with the coaching staff of late and the team has brought up Michael Bournival, Matthew Peca and now Adam Erne to light a fire on their lower lines. The Bolts have also rolled seven defenders and rotated Ryan Callahan and Cory Conacher through the fourth-line pivot role. Paquette brings excellent energy when his game is firing on all cylinders, but right now it needs a tune-up.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Returns to ice after suspension•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Suspension over, eligible to play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Receives one-game suspension•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Talking to league Thursday•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Returns to lineup•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Game-time decision•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...