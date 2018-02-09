Paquette has been a healthy scratch for February.

He's been on the outs with the coaching staff of late and the team has brought up Michael Bournival, Matthew Peca and now Adam Erne to light a fire on their lower lines. The Bolts have also rolled seven defenders and rotated Ryan Callahan and Cory Conacher through the fourth-line pivot role. Paquette brings excellent energy when his game is firing on all cylinders, but right now it needs a tune-up.