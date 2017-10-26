Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Out multiple weeks
Paquette (lower body) isn't expected to return for a "couple weeks," Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
According to the official NHL media site, the Lightning have not placed Paquette on injured reserve, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up on that list based on this latest news. A return in early November seems to be the best-case scenario for the low-end center.
