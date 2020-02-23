Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Out versus Coyotes
Paquette (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Arizona, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Paquette missed practice Friday and won't dress to face the Coyotes on Saturday. With only 15 points in 53 games, his absence will largely go unnoticed in fantasy leagues.
