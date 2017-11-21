Paquette (lower body) has participated in Tampa Bay's last two practices, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Paquette's return to practice indicates he's likely closing in on a return to game action, but the Lightning have yet to confirm when that might occur. Either way, his return to the lineup will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as the 24-year-old's lack of offensive upside keeps him from being a viable option in the majority of season-long formats.