Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Participating in practice
Paquette (lower body) has participated in Tampa Bay's last two practices, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Paquette's return to practice indicates he's likely closing in on a return to game action, but the Lightning have yet to confirm when that might occur. Either way, his return to the lineup will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as the 24-year-old's lack of offensive upside keeps him from being a viable option in the majority of season-long formats.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Not ready to return•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Could return in California next week•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Out multiple weeks•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Still not ready to return•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Appears unfit to play Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...