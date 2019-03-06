Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Plays tough guy
Paquette scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Winnipeg.
He also added eight PIM. Paquette puts up enough offence, although sporadic, to make rostering him for sin bin points can be possible. He has 70 PIM this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Tenacious in win•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Stuck in long scoring drought•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Forces overtime•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Ready to roll•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Set to miss game vs. Preds•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Just a single point so far•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...