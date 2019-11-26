Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Points in three straight
Paquette scored a shorthanded goal in a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Monday.
Paquette recently ended a nine-game goal drought. He's scored twice in three games. The Lightning forward scored an important insurance marker at 8:17 of the third period to put Tampa Bay ahead 4-2. Injured to start of the year, Paquette has only appeared in 13 games this season and has registered eight points along the way.
