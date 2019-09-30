Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Questionable for season opener
Paquette (arm) is considered questionable for Thursday's season opener versus the Panthers, Joe Smith of the Athletic reports.
The nature of Paquette's injury is still mostly unknown, but he was spotted with his arm in a sling following Saturday's preseason finale. Since he hasn't been ruled out yet, Paquette's injury likely isn't serious but the team is taking necessary precautions. If he's able to suit up, Paquette will fill in on the bottom six and look to continue last year's physical play, as he racked up 269 hits in the 2018-19 season.
