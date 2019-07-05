Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Re-signs with Tampa Bay
Paquette agreed to terms on a two-year, $3.3 million contract extension with the Lightning on Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Paquette skated in a bottom-six role for Tampa Bay in 2018-19, tallying 13 goals and 17 points while racking up 269 hits in 80 games. The 25-year-old will continue to be an important piece up front for the Lightning over the next two seasons due to his physicality, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats.
