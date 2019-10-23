Play

Paquette (arm) was lifted off injured reserve and will play Wednesday against the Penguins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Paquette will make his season debut after hurting his arm in a preseason game. The 26-year-old figures to center the fourth line, and he provide the physicality the Lightning (4-3-1) have missed, as he racked up 269 hits last season.

