Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Ready to roll
Paquette (lower body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Panthers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Paquette's return to action will bolster Tampa Bay's bottom six, but it will undoubtedly go unnoticed by fantasy owners, as he's only totaled eight goals and 13 points in 76 appearances over the past two campaigns.
