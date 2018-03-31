Paquette scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 7-3 victory over the Rangers on Friday.

This was his first multi-point game of 2017-18, but that's not really how he's evaluated. Owners expect contributions to the PIM, hits and blocks categories from Paquette, and his numbers are down in all three of those categories. Plus, despite three points Friday, he still has yet to reach last season's 10 points.