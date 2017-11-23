Paquette (lower body) will center the fourth line Wednesday against Chicago, tampabaylightning.com's Bryan Burns reports.

Paquette makes his return after missing 13 games, slotting back into his usual fourth-line role. He's played just six games this season, averaging a little less than 10 minutes per game, and registered just one assist. Paquette will have to shake off some rust quickly, especially against a very good team, but the good news is that he won't have to play against the opposition's top line.