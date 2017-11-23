Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Returns to lineup
Paquette (lower body) will center the fourth line Wednesday against Chicago, tampabaylightning.com's Bryan Burns reports.
Paquette makes his return after missing 13 games, slotting back into his usual fourth-line role. He's played just six games this season, averaging a little less than 10 minutes per game, and registered just one assist. Paquette will have to shake off some rust quickly, especially against a very good team, but the good news is that he won't have to play against the opposition's top line.
