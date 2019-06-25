Paquette has received a qualifying offer from the Lightning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Paquette is set to reprise his role among Tampa Bay's bottom six after scoring 13 goals and 17 points in 80 games last season. While Tampa's teeming with high-end fantasy talent, Paquette is more of a fringe contributor given his focus on physical play.

More News
Our Latest Stories