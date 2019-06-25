Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Rights retained by Tampa
Paquette has received a qualifying offer from the Lightning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Paquette is set to reprise his role among Tampa Bay's bottom six after scoring 13 goals and 17 points in 80 games last season. While Tampa's teeming with high-end fantasy talent, Paquette is more of a fringe contributor given his focus on physical play.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Dangerous shooter in Game 4 loss•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Ties career high in win•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Plays tough guy•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Tenacious in win•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Stuck in long scoring drought•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Forces overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...