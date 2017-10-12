Paquette will not be in the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus Pittsburgh.

Paquette had missed some practice time with what the team term maintenance days, but it appears that the injury might be slightly more serious than bumps and bruises. Through the opening three games of the season, the center tallied just one assist while averaging 9:27 of ice time. With Paquette sidelined, Gabriel Dumont figures to join the Lightning's fourth line.