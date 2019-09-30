Paquette (arm) won't be in the lineup for Opening Night against the Panthers and could miss additional game beyond, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Paquette's injury figures to open up a spot in the lineup for Gemel Smith to see some minutes in a bottom-six role. The 25-year-old Paquette notched 13 goals and four helpers in 80 games last year and should challenge for the 20-point mark this year.