Paquette (lower body) will not return to the lineup against the Sharks on Wednesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Paquette will miss his ninth straight contest due to his lower-body ailment. Coach Jon Cooper did indicate the center might be available during the club's California trip -- although Thursday's matchup with Los Angeles might be a long shot considering he hasn't resume practicing. That would leave Sunday's clash with the Ducks as the final game of this road trip as a potential return date. Gabriel Dumont will continue to deputize in the 24-year-old's stead.