Paquette (arm) returned to the lineup and scored a goal on his lone shot while contributing five hits in a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Paquette had been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season after suffering a preseason arm injury. The rugged fourth-liner deflected a Ryan McDonagh shot seven minutes into the third period to pull the Lightning even at 2-2. Never much of a goal-scorer, Paquette should settle back into a physical, bottom-six role now that he's healthy again.