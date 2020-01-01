Paquette picked up an assist Tuesday night in a 6-4 win over the Sabres.

He also laid two hits and finished plus-1. Paquette's fantasy value is limited -- he has just 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 30 games. But Paquette may help you in leagues that count face-off wins (173) and hits (94). He always seems to be able to deliver in those categories.