Paquette (lower body) will not play Monday versus Nashville, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

According to head coach Jon Cooper, Paquette was hurt blocking a shot in the team's last game and, as a result, won't be available for Monday's game in Nashville. That said, the Bolts' bench boss didn't seem to think the injury was anything too serious. Look for Paquette to return to the lineup Wednesday, with Monday's absence being precautionary. In 20 games, the 25-year-old has three goals and four points total.