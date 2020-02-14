Paquette scored a goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over Edmonton.

It went into an empty net, but a snipe is a snipe. It snapped a 25-game goal drought. Paquette has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 50 games this season. He's not scoring at the same rate he has in his past, but Paquette is just five points from knotting his career mark (19).