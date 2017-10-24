Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Still not ready to return
Paquette (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Hurricanes.
Paquette will miss a third consecutive game Tuesday, and he remains without a timetable for his return to Tampa Bay's lineup. Gabriel Dumont will continue to inhabit Paquette's spot in the Lightning's bottom six until he's cleared to play.
